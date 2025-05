The incident took place at about 2.25pm on the outskirts of Waterford city. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A person has died following a fatal road-traffic incident which occurred on the edge of Waterford city this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 2.25pm on the Old Tramore Road (L1020).

It is understood two other people are receiving treatment from emergency services.