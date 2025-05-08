Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts glorious sunshine to continue through the weekend

Vasilena Spasova, from Marino with her daughter Valena (10 months) enjoying the weather on the North Bull Wall, in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Another glorious day of sunshine is expected on Thursday and weather in Ireland is likely to stay fair for another weekend.

There will be very pleasant sunshine and warm temperatures especially in the south and west with highest temperatures of 19 degrees expected In Cork and Clare, according to Met Éireann.

It will feel notably cooler on the east coast with a stiff easterly breeze keeping temperatures as low as just 12 degrees.

It will be cold on Thursday night under clear skies with temperatures barely above freezing in the midlands.

Friday will be more of the same though and temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Thursday on the east coast with a highest temperature of 16 degrees In Dublin.

Saturday will be a warm day everywhere though there is a chance of rain showers in counties Donegal and Clare. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees in light southerly breezes.

There’ll be some showers around on Sunday but also with decent spells of sunshine. It will be the first day of widespread rain since April 27th and will bring much needed precipitation to parts of the country that have seen none of it for the last two weeks.

The long-term forecast is for a return to the dry and pleasant weather next week.

Meanwhile in the UK, even warmer temperatures are expected, with highs of 26 degrees forecast for southern England and south-east Wales.