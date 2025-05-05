Fire crews fight gorse and forest blaze in north Clare

A large blaze is raging in the townland of Kilmoon near Lisdoonvarna. File photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Fire crews are battling a significant gorse and forest fire in north Clare this evening.

A large blaze is raging in the townland of Kilmoon near Lisdoonvarna. The blaze was reported at about 2.30pm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service responded initially from Ennistymon station. However, on arrival at the incident and seeing how big the blaze was, it was decided that additional firefighting resources would be required. Fire crews were then sent from Ennis station.

Clare Civil Defence also deployed a drone team to the scene to carry out an aerial survey of the area to give fire crews a better idea of the extent of the blaze.

READ MORE

As the fire continued to spread, firefighters trekked hundreds of metres across difficult terrain to reach and extinguish pockets of fire. Fire crews also monitored a number of residential properties to ensure the fire didn’t reach them.

When it was feared that the fire was close to reaching one home, fire crews were quickly redeployed to deal with the threat.

Coillte staff arrived at the scene and requested additional company personnel to be deployed to assist with the operation.

A helicopter with a specialised, collapsible water bucket that can carry water for dealing with such fires was also mobilised.

Emergency services issued a public appeal for motorists to avoid the area as curious drivers were hindering the movement of emergency service vehicles between locations.