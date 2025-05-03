Ireland

Body of woman (70s) discovered after Limerick house blaze

Gardaí and emergency services called to scene at Wolfe Tone Street on Saturday morning

Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick, Google Street View
Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick, where the body of a woman was located after a house fire on Saturday morning. General photograph: Google Street View
Sat May 03 2025 - 12:40

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a house fire in Limerick city in the early hours of Saturday, gardaí said.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at Wolfe Tone Street in the city on Saturday morning.

During a search of the premises, the body of a woman was discovered. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is being preserved for technical examination and inquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí do not at this time suspect foul play is involved. – PA