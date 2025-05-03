Body of woman (70s) discovered after Limerick house blaze

Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick, where the body of a woman was located after a house fire on Saturday morning. General photograph: Google Street View

A woman aged in her 70s has died in a house fire in Limerick city in the early hours of Saturday, gardaí said.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at Wolfe Tone Street in the city on Saturday morning.

During a search of the premises, the body of a woman was discovered. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is being preserved for technical examination and inquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí do not at this time suspect foul play is involved. – PA