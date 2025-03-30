Irish crime writer Ken Bruen dies aged 74

Irish crime writer Ken Bruen died on Saturday aged 74.

The author published more than 50 works, including the acclaimed Jack Taylor crime novels. The books were also adapted for a television series shot around Galway city.

Mr Bruen is a past winner of the Shamus Award for Best Crime Novel of the year. His novel London Boulevard was also made into a film starring Keira Knightley and Colin Farrell in 2010.

Mr Bruen was born in Galway in 1951 and was educated at Trinity College Dublin where he obtained a PhD in metaphysics.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ken Bruen, renowned writer and creator of the iconic Jack Taylor series,” his death notice reads. “Ken departed this life on March 29th, 2025, at University Hospital Galway.”

Dozens of people paid tribute to him in an online condolence book over the weekend.

His funeral will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, at noon on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Philomena and his daughter Grace.