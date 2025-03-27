Man dies in two-car collision in Co Westmeath

A man in his 60s has died following a two-car collision in Co Westmeath on Thursday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident which occurred on the N55 at The Pigeons at about 11am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved two cars. The male driver of one of the cars was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A male passenger, aged in his 80s, was taken to Tullamore General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The male driver of the second car, aged in his 80s, was also taken to hospital in Tullamore. His injuries are also believed to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene. The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.15am and 11.15am are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.