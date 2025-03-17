St Patrick’s Day parades: Kabin Crew brings a spark to Cork while Limerick aims to become ‘more fun’

Cork:

The Kabin Crew, a group of young performers whose song The Spark, a collaboration with a group of refugee children known as Lisdoonvarna Crew, became a viral sensation last year, served as grand marshals of Cork city’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Members of the group, based out of a creative community hub in Knocknaheeny founded by music producer Garry McCarthy, took centre stage in the parade, which followed the familiar route from South Mall to Merchants Quay.

McCarthy said that for the past 13 years, they have been “building something special in Knocknaheeny”, attracting fans such as Stormzy and the attention of Time magazine.

Members of the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance during the Cork St Patrick’s Day parade. Photograph: Clare Keogh

“To have the opportunity to bring that spark into the heart of the city at such a big, positive event is a huge moment for us,” he said. “It’s incredible. We are delighted.”

READ MORE

The parade’s theme was Building a Better World – Celebrating the UN International Year of Co-Operatives and there were more than 3,500 parade participants, with performance showpieces from Cork Community Artlink and Spraoi.

The Cork Puppetry Company float was a big hit. A giant St Patrick puppet was joined by a DJ/monk pushing a Gaelic cross with four giant snakes in pursuit. – Olivia Kelleher

Limerick:

Some 70,000 people braved the cold on Shannonside for one of Limerick city’s biggest St Patrick’s Day parades.

Paralympic swimming silver medallist Róisín Ní Ríain was grand marshal, describing it as “a wonderful experience” to be part of an event that brought the community together.

Groups from Ireland and abroad served up culture and craic, with participants from across Asia, the Americas and Africa involved. Almost 80 floats followed the route under the theme of ‘A More Fun Limerick’.

Elvis riding a tractor during the St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick. Photograph: David Raleigh

Giant swans, made by Mahogany Carnival Design, flew in from the river Shannon to chaperone a white-suited Elvis sitting on a vintage tractor, which was followed by dancers and circus performers from the Irish Aerial Creation Centre. Lumen Street Theatre finished off the festivities with a blitz of colour and celebrating all that is “Pure and Daycent” in the Treaty City.

“It’s brilliant! Everyone is in great form and ready to party,” said Mayor of Limerick John Moran. – David Raleigh

Tullamore:

Olympic Rugby 7s player Jordan Conroy and three local members of the Offaly under-20 All-Ireland hurling-winning team served as the grand marshals for Tullamore’s parade.

The event’s theme, Celebrating Culture and Heritage, was reflected in numerous floats from community, sporting and business groups.

It was not just Irish heritage that was to the fore, but also that of the many groups that settled in the midlands town in recent years.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Tullamore preparing for the St Patrick's Day parade. Photograph: Vivienne Clarke

There was a large contingent from the Ukrainian community, resplendent in their national dress and offering Ukrainian delicacies to spectators; while a large African contingent entertained with colourful costumes, music and dancing, as did groups from India and Thailand.

The parade started at 11.30am with the local pipe band leading the way followed by an impressive array of vehicles from the local Civil Defence. Scouting, Irish dancing, motorcycle and youth sporting groups were represented, as were Offaly Sub Aqua Club and Offaly Search and Rescue Team.

The bravest group on the day was not the local Viking re-enactment team, but a belly dance troupe that participates every year, come rain or shine, in glittering costumes. – Vivienne Clarke

Galway:

An estimated 40,000 people thronged the streets of Galway for the city’s biggest St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Traditional musician Sharon Shannon, the parade’s grand marshal, kicked off festivities on her accordion at 11.30am.

The crowd was 20-deep in places along the route, which started at the University of Galway and moved towards Eyre Square and Dyke Road.

The tune of Hail Glorious St Patrick rang out from the bells of Galway Cathedral as the parade passed.

Deborah Mireles mixed her Mexican and Irish roots during the Galway St Patrick's Day parade. Photograph: Andrew Downes/Xposure

In tribute to Galway’s ties to the Atantic and the coast, there was a maritime flavour to many of the costumes and performances in the parade, with creative displays of marine life dotted in between the traditional marching bands, school groups and sporting organisations. Artastic, Stuntworx and Drumadore hit the brief with a newly created pageant piece showcasing giant fish and sea creatures.

Galway’s diverse population was represented throughout the parade with the Georgian, Indian, Ukrainian, Palestinian and Chinese communities among those taking part.

The Defence Forces and emergency services were represented, as were several US police departments and a couple of Canadian rugby teams. – Stephen Corrigan

Belfast:

Thousands lined the streets of Belfast for the St Patrick’s Day parade, with people young and old waving flags and cheering as a showcase of music, dance and street theatre moved through the city.

Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians took part in the flagship event of Belfast City Council’s St Patrick’s programme of festivities.

Thousands turned out in Belfast for the city's St Patrick's Day parade. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray said it was an honour to lead from the front as the parade left City Hall, commending the “great buzz” generated for the event despite the cold weather.

“The parade just gets bigger and better every year,” he said. “It’s a real celebration of the community.” – PA

Killarney:

Thousands lined the streets of the town for a parade that celebrated its international links, sporting and dramatic traditions.

Three grand marshals – Paralympian Jordan Lee, All-Ireland winning footballer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and senior men’s football captain Gavin White – led the parade, which took almost an hour to snake its way through the town.

Killarney boasts the oldest surviving regatta in the world, with competitions on Lough Léin dating to 1830, and a tribute to the fact marked the Killarney Lake rowing boat arriving on the streets. Vintage cars were prominent throughout, with a classic 1936 vehicle carrying Mayor Maura Healy-Rae to the viewing stand.

A large crowd turned out in Killarney for the Co Kerry town's St Patrick's Day parade. Photograph: Anne Lucey

German company Liebherr, which has been operating in Killarney for 60 years, contributed a giant float; representatives of the American Foreign Legion marched as did a contingent from Killarney’s German twin town, Staffanstorp.

The Macademy performing arts school, the Scorchers, the Fiona Crowley Stage School and the Gleneagle Brass Band were among the groups who represented the town’s drama and dance traditions. The black and amber of Dr Crokes, including a vocal Mothers and Others contingent, was represented by the GAA club’s senior and junior footballers. – Anne Lucey

Waterford:

Thousands packed the streets of Waterford city to watch a parade featuring some 2,500 participants under the theme Saints & Scholars: A Celebration of Waterford’s Rich Heritage.

Waterford hosted Ireland’s first St Patrick’s Day parade in 1903 and, as the birthplace of the Tricolour, which Thomas Francis Meagher flew in the city in 1848, takes great pride in the occasion.

Cheers echoed along The Mall as grand marshal Thomas Barr, a three-time Olympian and a European Championships 4x400m mixed relay gold medal winner, came into view. He described it as “a huge honour”. And he added: “Honestly, I think I’ve peaked.”

Community groups and sports teams joined the parade and arts group Waterford Spraoi added to the fun with a huge alien head float moving through the city; as did a replica Sopwith Camel aircraft, designed by Waterford Estuary Men’s Shed, and a large birthday cake to mark the city’s 1,111th anniversary. – Hugh Dooley