Irish soldier who died protecting others in Lebanon honoured with posthumous medal

A Distinguished Service Medal with Honour has been presented to the family of Irish soldier Private Billy Kedian (21) who ensured the safety of eleven of his fellow peacekeepers in Lebanon on May 31st, 1999 by getting them to bunkers during an attack.

The medal presentation was made this morning at Renmore Barracks in Galway to Private Billy Kedian’s sisters Ann and Mary.

It is the first time in the history of the State that an Army Private has been awarded the medal.

Private Kedian, a native of Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, died at UNP 6-42 during fighting between Lebanese and Israeli backed factions.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris said that “duty, professionalism and a willingness to accept responsibility” were the hallmarks of the service of the late Private.

“Private Kedian was just two and a half years into what could and should have been an exciting and fulfilling career.

He was on his second tour of duty in Lebanon and we can just imagine how, with the benefit of that first tour behind him, he saw it as his responsibility and duty to look after those less experienced.

Were it not for the courage, bravery and the highest level of selfless devotion to duty, Private Kedian would likely have been the first of his Company to reach the protection of the bunker in the early hours of 31 May 1999.

“Instead, Private Kedian put himself in harm’s way for the protection of others.

“He did this without hesitation, ensuring the safety of his comrades, while sacrificing his own safety, embodying the highest values of our Defence Forces.”

The Tánaiste stressed that through the award of this medal this young soldier will never be forgotten.

“He, too, will always retain the gratitude of the Irish Government, the women and men of Óglaigh na hÉireann, and above all, the Irish People.”

Minister Harris paid tribute to the late parents of Private Kedian Bill and Doris whom he said “endured the unspeakable sorrow of losing their youngest child.”

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste spoke about the important role that our peacekeepers play across the world.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann’s unbroken peacekeeping service in the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon stretches back to 1978. Troops deployed to UNIFIL are no strangers to having to react to the ever changing environment brought about by the deep-rooted conflict that has wracked the country for decades.

“The decision by any Government to send troops overseas on UN peacekeeping operations is never taken lightly. The decision of Private Kedian to embark on this noble endeavour and to travel to Lebanon to contribute to this vital mission for a second time in April 1999, is a source of pride for us all.”