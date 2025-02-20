Two seriously injured after fire at apartment block in Co Laois

The fire at the apartment complex in Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, on Thursday

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were seriously injured in a fire in an apartment block in Co Laois.

The fire at Kilnacourt Woods, in Portarlington, started around 6am.

One person was rescued from the second floor by firefighters, while it is understood that another jumped from the burning building.

The two men were taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries, according to a Garda statement.

Emergency services and fire crews from Portarlington, Mountmellick, Portlaoise and Monasterevin attended the scene at the three-storey building.

The fire has been brought under control and the scene is being preserved with Garda technical examinations taking place. Enquiries are ongoing.

It is understood that up to nine apartments were completely destroyed by the fire with significant damage done to others in The Oaks apartment block. Neighbouring homes and businesses were left without electricity for a time.

A statement from Laois Fire and Emergency Services said that fire tenders, water tankers and a hydraulic platform all remain on site.

Laois Independent Councillor Aidan Mullins said Portarlington GAA has opened their facilities and everyone from the apartment complex is being assessed. Cllr Mullins said that they are being provided with “food and shelter”.

Council officials and Department of Social Protection officials are also on site to help those affected and emergency accommodation is being sorted out for families who need it.

It is understood that there is a mix of families who are both owners and renters in the complex.