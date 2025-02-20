Planning permission granted for rebuilding of Creeslough service station where 10 died in explosion

Donegal County Council has granted planning permission for a filling station to be erected on the site of the Creeslough explosion that killed 10 people.

Permission was granted despite objections from relatives of those who were killed in the explosion on October 7th, 2022.

The application was for the demolition of the existing building to be replaced by a filling station, shop, commercial building, post-office, off-licence, deli and a memorial garden.

It was granted subject to 10 conditions being fulfilled by the applicant, husband and wife Danny Martin Lafferty and Annette Lafferty, trading as Vivo Shell Ltd.

READ MORE

View of the proposed Creeslough Shop from the N56

The Laffertys first applied for planning permission to rebuild the filling station in April last year.

Among the objectors were Áine Flanagan, Shauna Gallagher, Derek Martin, Caroline Lauder and Marie-Louise MacLeod whose relatives were killed in the explosion.

They stated that the plan to redevelop the Applegreen service station was causing “immeasurable hurt”.

In a submission to the council from their solicitor, Phoenix Law, they said the Creeslough site is “not just a plot of land or a development site, but a place marked by immense loss and emotional trauma.

“It holds a significant, painful memory, and the sensitivity of any development here should be prioritised above commercial interests.

“The failure to consider or place adequate weight on such an important factor would not only be unjust, but it would indeed be unlawful.”

They also suggested that the planning application was premature as the Creeslough explosion is still the subject of a live criminal investigation with ongoing calls for a public inquiry.

“Until such times as those investigations conclude, it would be improper to interfere with or allow for the alteration of the scene in question.”

“The instant scene is in essence the single most important exhibit in the instant investigations. To allow such redeployment at this stage would not only be insensitive but it would fundamentally undermine our client’s confidence in the respective investigations,” they said.

Other objectors included the musician Matt McGranaghan who wrote a song in memory of Leona Harper, one of the victims of Creeslough.

He said: “The families of the 10 lives that were lost have not been consulted in this process nor were their feelings taken into consideration.

“The proposed memorial features of this application are meaningless and unworthy gestures which seem to trivialise the significance of the enormity of the tragedy and more importantly, the value and preciousness of each life that was lost or affected.

“I trust that the views of the families concerned will be considered in the decision of this application and it will result in the application being denied at this moment in time.”