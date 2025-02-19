Record number of greyhounds died last year after suffering racing injuries

The 389 injuries to greyhounds represented 0.4 per cent of the total number of greyhounds that raced on GRI licensed tracks in 2024. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

More than half of the 389 greyhounds that suffered injuries while racing in Ireland last year were euthanised or died as a result, new figures show.

In total, 202 greyhounds died last year, 194 of which were euthanised by track vets while a further eight died on the track or shortly after the race.

It was the highest number of deaths recorded by Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) since it began collating the data in 2014. Since then, 1,396 greyhounds have been euthanised or died while racing.

Causes of racing fatalities among the eight greyhounds which died on the tracks last year ranged from internal haemorrhaging and heart failure to a suspected broken neck.

Among the 194 euthanised greyhounds, preceding injuries noted by GRI ranged from a fractured wrist to spinal paralysis.

The number of euthanisations of injured greyhounds varied between tracks. For example, 89 per cent (24) of the 27 greyhounds injured while racing in Youghal, Co Cork were euthanised.

At the Curraheen Park track in Cork, meanwhile, 21 per cent (six) of the 28 greyhounds injured while racing were euthanised, with the remaining 22 being treated successfully.

The 2024 figures were provided to People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy by chief executive of GRI Tim Lucey.

Mr Lucey said the 389 injuries represent “0.4 per cent of the total number of greyhounds that raced” on GRI licensed tracks during that period (97,621).

More than €198 million has been allocated to GRI through the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund since 2014, according to annual reports and Dáil records, €19.8 million of which was allocated for this year.

Mr Murphy said Ireland is now “one of a small handful of countries which permits which still permits this cruel ‘sport’”, after Wales became the latest country to outline plans to ban greyhound racing “as soon as practicably possible”, following New Zealand.

Without the funding provided to the industry, “it simply couldn’t survive”, he said adding: “It’s time to end it.”

A spokeswoman for GRI said any increase in fatalities or injuries at tracks is “regrettable”.

“Small fluctuations will occur from year to year as has been the case between 2024 and 2023 and with the decrease in overall track fatalities recorded between 2022 and 2023,” they said.

Some 134 deaths were recorded by GRI in 2023, up from 122 in 2022. That figure was down from the 154 recorded in 2021.

The spokeswoman said “comprehensive track maintenance procedures” ensure that the best possible arrangements are provided for greyhound racing.

“Veterinary practitioners attend all race meetings and sales trials at GRI licensed venues and are the appropriate competent person to make decisions regarding the welfare of a greyhound.

“Furthermore, GRI works closely with greyhound owners/trainers to ensure every effort is made to minimise injuries to racing greyhounds at all tracks,” they said.