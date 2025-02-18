Man (70s) dies in multi-vehicle road crash in Co Wexford

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal Co Wexford crash. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 70s died in road crash in Co Wexford on Tuesday evening.

The fatal four-vehicle incident occurred on the N25 at Orristown, near Killinick, at around 5.15pm.

The man was the driver of one of the vehicles, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene.

READ MORE

The road will remain partially closed overnight and a technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, including road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.