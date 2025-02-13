FAI strikes deal with press officer ahead of WRC hearing

Cathal Dervan has been a press officer with the FAI since 2019. Photograph: FAI

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has struck a deal “in principle” with its press officer Cathal Dervan on a workplace rights claim.

The case was set to open this morning at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) but was quickly adjourned.

Mr Dervan’s solicitor, John Connellan of BC Law, said: “We have a joint application for adjournment in circumstances where I can tell you terms are agreed in principle, but there is some finer detail.”

Mr Connellan asked for the matter to be put back for four weeks, but said at the “outside”, five weeks might be required.

READ MORE

Adjudication officer Brian Dalton granted the application and said he would give six weeks “to facilitate implementation”.

He said the application was on the basis of Mr Dervan instructing the WRC to withdraw his complaint in six weeks’ time with “a right to countermand up to or on that date”.

Ciarán Loughran of Ibec appeared for the FAI at the brief hearing this morning at Lansdowne House in Dublin.

No particulars of Mr Dervan’s complaint were opened, and the statute or statutes under which it was lodged were not disclosed.

Mr Dervan has been the FAI’s director of communications and public relations since 2019, when he left his job as sports editor of the Irish Sun.

Before then Mr Dervan worked as a sportswriter and broadcaster in Ireland and the UK. He wrote biographies of footballer Paul McGrath and swimmer Michelle Smith.