‘A true gentleman on and off the pitch’: ex-Galway hurler Michael Coleman remembered at funeral

Former Galway hurler Michael Coleman was remembered by family, local community and GAA stars

Almost a week after the death of former Galway hurler Michael Coleman, his local area remains in shock, the parish priest of Abbeyknockmoy told his funeral.

Fr Ronnie Boyle said the former All-Ireland winner was an exceptional person who had contributed to many lives, families and organisations in the Abbeyknockmoy area.

The 61-year-old died in an accident clearing storm damage at his home at Crumlin in the parish and Fr Boyle said his death had shocked people far and wide.

“I don’t think it is an understatement to say that this parish, this community has been left shocked and in disbelief,” said Fr Boyle.

READ MORE

“He was a true gentleman on and off the pitch, a fantastic role model, a friend, a character, an operator, good-humoured, kind, thoughtful, unassuming, always had a good word for everyone, so greatly admired as a hurler and a warrior, greatly missed.

The red and blue jersey of Abbeyknockmoy and the maroon and white of Galway were among the symbols of his life that were among the gifts brought to the altar.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide-de-camp Commandant Brian Walsh at the church of the Immaculate Conception Brooklodge.

“I remember I was in awe of him playing for Galway in the eighties and the nineties. And then after getting to know him a little when I arrived here, I was even more in awe of him,” Fr Boyle said.

He said that Coleman was immersed in many community initiatives, including sport, the church, senior citizens and various other groups.

He was instrumental in securing the land for the cemetery at Brooklodge and the priest recounted how he volunteered some years ago to paint a faded spot in the interior roof of the church.

“He didn’t stop with the faded spot. He recruited around 40 young people and they painted all the inside of the church. Then they went and painted the outside. He was a doer, always getting things done.

“Despite all he was involved in, his family was his greatest priority and passion in life. His love, as you know, was unconditional. And this is something I know you will cherish forever.”

Several thousand people queued for hours on Wednesday evening at the church in Abbeyknockmoy to express their sympathy to the Coleman family.

Aidan Butler of Tipperary is tackled by Michael Coleman. Photograph: Inpho/James Meehan

At the outset Cyril Farrell, manager of the 1988 Galway team on which Coleman played midfield as they won the All-Ireland title, and the captain Conor Hayes led members of that victorious squad in paying their respects to their late colleague.

Babs Keating and Nicky English, manager and captain of the Tipperary team Galway defeated that day, attended, as did the chairman of Galway GAA and manager Micheál Donoghue, representing the current hurling squad.

Michael Coleman is survived by his wife Mary, son Dara and daughter Sinéad, brothers Paddy, Christy, Jarlath, Bernie, Joe, Mattie and Eugene, his sisters Mary, Una, and Bridie, relatives and friends.

His son Dara thanked the emergency services, their neighbours and friends for all they had done for them since his father’s accident on Friday.

“The legacy he left behind may never be fully known,” he said in a moving tribute to his dad.

Michael Coleman was laid to rest at Brooklodge Cemetery.