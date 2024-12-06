Storm Darragh live updates: Met Éireann issues red wind warnings for seven counties as Bus Éireann cancels some services

Met Éireann has upgraded weather warnings to status red – the most severe level – for several coastal counties in advance of Storm Darragh’s landfall this evening, with very wet and stormy conditions expected across the country heading into the weekend.

A status orange warning for wind will also be in affect countrywide tonight.

The red wind warnings are:

Mayo’s warning will be in place from 9pm to 3am, Clare and Galway’s will run from 9pm to 2am

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 10pm until 3am

Wicklow from 1am to 6am on Saturday morning

An orange wind warning will come into effect in Munster and Connacht (excluding red warning counties) at 8pm on Friday evening, extending to Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan two hours later. The weather warning will expire at 10am on Saturday

In counties under a status red warning, the forecaster is warning of “extremely strong and gusty” northwest wind, with a risk of fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

Keith Leonard, national director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, advised the public to avoid travel in areas where a red warning is in place.

“Storm Darragh is forecast to bring damaging winds and very dangerous travelling conditions,” Mr Leonard said in a statement.

“I’m conscious that we are in Christmas party season, so it is particularly important that anyone planning a night out is aware of the forecasted conditions in their area. We are likely to see some of the most dangerous winds from 10pm tonight into the early hours.”

Bus Éireann has cancelled “a large number” of scheduled services serving counties under a red warning. The bus service apologised for any inconvenience caused, and advised customers to consult its website for further information on impacted services.

The Road Safety Authority is advising road users to avoid all travel while a red warning is in place. Extreme caution is advised when travelling in a county under an orange warning.

Status Red ⚠️



Wind warning for Mayo

Valid: 22:00 Fri 06/12 to 03:00 Sat 07/12



Wind warning for Clare, Galway

Valid: 22:00 Fri 06/12 to 02:00 Sat 07/12



Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo

Valid: 23:00 Fri 06/12 to 03:00 Sat 07/12https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb#StormDarragh pic.twitter.com/g0vHbrg9zo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2024

The forecaster is warning of the potential impacts of the storm in the impacted counties – including fallen trees, damage to power lines, “very difficult” travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued an amber wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, valid from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.

According to Met Éireann, the storm may bring some “severe and damaging gusts” on Friday night, reaching storm forces at times near coastal areas. Localised flooding is a risk.

A separate yellow rain warning will be in effect from 10am on Friday, impacting counties in Connacht, as well as counties Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Clare. The warning will expire on 10am on Saturday.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Éireann and other stakeholders met on Thursday afternoon in advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to take “extreme care” throughout the weekend as very difficult travelling conditions are expected.