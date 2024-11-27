Man dies in multi-vehicle collision in Wexford

A man has died and three people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Wexford on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has died and three people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Wexford on Wednesday evening.

The collision involving at least three vehicles, a truck and two cars, occurred at about 5pm on the N11 between Olyegate and Crossabeg. Emergency services including gardaí and ambulances from nearby Wexford General Hospital, along with a number of fire units, attended the scene of the traffic blackspot close to Castlesow junction.

A man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the injured people was taken to the nearby hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are described as non life-threatening while two other people received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

The N11 south of Oylegate remains closed to traffic as Garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

There are major tailbacks in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible and local diversions are being signposted by gardaí.

The man’s body will be taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 053-9165200.