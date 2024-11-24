Request to reopen emergency flooding scheme ‘as a matter of urgency’ in wake of Storm Bert

Belgooly, Co Cork, was one of the many areas where there was extensive flooding during Storm Bert

Government approval will be sought to reopen the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme “as a matter of urgency” after Storm Bert which caused extensive flooding and widespread disruption.

A major cleanup operation began on Sunday in areas worst affected following the storm, including Donegal, Cork, Limerick and Kerry where there was significant flooding.

Up to 2ft of water was reported in the streets of Killybegs, Co Donegal, while the river Feale burst its banks, causing extensive flooding in Listowel, Co Kerry, and Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

The Maam Road in Leenane, Co Galway, was closed due to a landslide, while roads were left impassable across the country due to floods and fallen trees. These included the N72 Park Road in Mallow which remained closed on Sunday evening amid persisting flooding after the river Blackwater burst its banks, one of several rivers to do so.

Water outages were also widespread as a result of the storm, including in Limerick, Galway, Kerry and Cork, with efforts ongoing to restore water in some areas on Sunday.

Sneem, in south Kerry, was severely affected after a bridge collapsed on Saturday cutting off the main supply.

Several thousand homes and businesses, meanwhile, remained without power on Sunday morning, according to the ESB.

At its peak on Saturday morning, high winds from Storm Bert left 60,000 homes and businesses without power, with counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Cork, Galway and Kerry among the worst affected.

On Sunday, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke said he was monitoring the impact of Storm Bert and confirmed that his department will seek approval to reopen the Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme “as a matter of urgency”.

The scheme previously supported businesses which had been unable to secure flood insurance and were impacted by flood water as a result of severe weather events.

“I fully appreciate the trauma and distress that such a flood event has on our vitally important local businesses, particularly at this time of year and would like to assure traders that I will be working across Government to assist businesses as required,” Mr Burke said.

Two status yellow wind warnings remain in place until early Monday morning which warn of fallen trees, debris and difficult travelling conditions.

One of the warnings is in place for Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo while the other is in place for Donegal.

According to Met Éireann’s national forecast for Monday, sunny spells and scattered blustery showers are expected with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms most frequent across the west.