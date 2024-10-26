Two men killed in road crash in Co Antrim

Two men died following a collision near Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Two pensioners have died following a road crash in Co Antrim.

The two men, aged 75 and 82 years, died following a collision between the car they were travelling in and a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney on Friday afternoon.

PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said police received a report of the collision at about 1.10pm.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital,” she said.

“Officers from the collision investigation unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”