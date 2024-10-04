More than 70 Irish troops unable to return to their unit in Lebanon due to ongoing hostilities

The Defences Forces’ 124th Infantry Battalion, Ireland’s contribution to the Unifil missions, is comprised of 370 troops in total. File photograph: Defence Forces Military Archives

More than 70 Irish peacekeepers who were on leave when Israel launched its invasion of Lebanon last month are unable to rejoin their unit.

The situation in Lebanon is currently deemed to be too dangerous to fly the soldiers back to Beruit and drive them down to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) mission area in the south of the country, several military sources said.

The area is the scene of continued fighting between the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hizbullah. Israeli troops and armoured vehicles are regularly visible from Irish outposts, raising fears about potential Hizbullah rocket attacks in the area.

The Defences Forces’ 124th Infantry Battalion, Ireland’s contribution to the Unifil missions, is comprised of 370 troops. However, there are currently fewer than 300 troops in the area of operations due, in part, to a large contingent of personnel returning to Ireland on leave before the latest hostilities.

READ MORE

[ Khamenei says Iran and its allies will not back down from IsraelOpens in new window ]

This leaves the Irish Battalion about 25 per cent below strength. However, military sources say this is not impacting operational capacity or force protection measures as the Israeli invasion has significantly reduced the unit’s pace of operations.

Military management intend to keep the troops who are in Ireland on standby. They will form a quick reaction reserve force which can be sent back into Lebanon if the situation deteriorates significantly.

One possibility is that this reserve force would be sent back to help evacuate the mission, should the UN decide to withdraw Unifil troops. However, military sources said this remains highly unlikely and that there are no preparations being made for Irish troops to leave the mission area.

The Defence Forces said the battalion has ample food and water.

Many of the soldiers on leave in Ireland are eager to return to Lebanon despite the danger. “They feel they’re missing out on the action and their worried about their comrades,” said a source.

The battalion’s commander, Lieut Col Tom Fox had been due to return to Ireland on this leave rotation. However, he opted to remain in the mission due to the worsening security situation. It is the second time his leave has been cancelled.

Responding to queries, a Defence Forces spokesman said: “Unifil HQ has instructed all battalions to limit movements with the ongoing situation. Assessments on the supply corridor north of the Litani to Beirut were made at the beginning of the escalations and it was determined that the current environment is not conducive to the movement of large convoys.

“Personnel currently on leave rotation were instructed to hold their return travel to Lebanon and remain on standby until a secure window becomes available to return them to UNP 2-45 [Irish headquarters]. These plans are being reviewed on a daily basis.”

Separetely, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin announced that 24 Irish citizens had been assisted in departing Lebanon on Friday.

“The citizens departed on flights operated by Ireland’s international partners and they are expected to arrive in Ireland over the weekend,” he said, adding that the Netherlands and Canada had helped the Irish citizens. “This is an excellent example of the importance of international cooperation.”

Mr Martin said many Irish citizens in Lebanon are deeply rooted in Lebanon through family, work and other links and that the Government has to date been able to assist “almost all Irish citizens who have expressed a wish to leave”.

Meanwhile, questions remain over how the 124th Battalion will be replaced next month when their six month tour ends. They are due to be replaced by the 125th Battalion in November, but the current security situation may pose significant risk to the rotation.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Seán Clancy this week said a decision on the rotation would be made closer to the time and that the replacement battalion is continuing its training as normal.

“Conditions will dictate whether [the rotation] can be exercised at that time. But we’ll address those issues as they arise,” he said, adding that morale remains high among the troops and that “the resilience of the soldiers there is extraordinary”.