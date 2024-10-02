Man attacked and left unconscious on Cork city bus

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may be able to assist them in their investigation to contact them.

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a man was left unconscious with serious head injuries after being assaulted on the upper deck of a Bus Éireann bus in Cork City on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old man, who is originally from Macroom, was attacked and stamped on by two assailants upstairs on the bus from Cork City centre to Mayfield around 4.30pm.

The man suffered a suspected bleed to the brain as well as four broken ribs and was on Wednesday night described as being in “a serious condition” at Cork University Hospital.

The incident came to light when a passenger went to the upper deck and alerted the bus driver who immediately stopped the bus by Mayfield Garda station.

Paramedics tended to the man, who was unresponsive, and worked to stabilise him before he was rushed to CUH where it is understood he underwent emergency surgery.

Gardaí began examining CCTV footage from the bus and were able to confirm the man boarded the bus with a man and a woman, who were known to him, in Cork City centre.

Gardaí believe all three were engaged in conversation before a row broke out between the injured man and the couple and he was knocked to the ground and kicked and stamped on.

The victim of the assault was left lying unconscious on the floor of the upper deck by the couple who exited the bus some two stops before the alarm was raised and the man discovered.

“This was a vicious assault where the victim was kicked and stamped on – he suffered a suspected bleed to the brain and at the moment, he is in a very serious condition in hospital.

“We understand that while he may not be in a critical condition at the moment, the next 24 hours will be crucial and will tell a lot in terms of how things will go for him,” said a garda source.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may be able to assist them in their investigation into the assault to contact them at Mayfield Garda station on 021-4558510 or any Garda station.