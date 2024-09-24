Your top stories on Tuesday: Hundreds killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; suspect sought after car with baby hijacked

Hundreds killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Israeli jets pounded Hizbullah targets in Lebanon yesterday, killing at least 492 people and injuring more than 1,645. After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to the northern frontier, where Iran-backed Hizbullah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said fighter jets attacked more than 1,300 Hizbullah targets including missiles, launchers, drones and buildings where it said the Iranian-backed group had concealed rockets.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the situation is almost a “full-fledged war”.
“If this is not a war situation, I don’t know what you would call it,” he said, citing the increasing number of civilian casualties and the intensity of military strikes.
- How facial recognition technology detected Kinahans’ fraudulent passports: A rich vein of intelligence about the movements of key figures in the Kinahan cartel, including its Dubai-based leaders, was gathered after their fraudulently obtained passports were detected and tracked when facial recognition technology was rolled out in Ireland.
- Airline accused of transporting Israeli-bound military goods rerouting flights around Ireland: An airline company alleged to have illegally transported Israeli-bound military equipment through Irish airspace has started routing its aircraft around Ireland since news of the flights broke.
- Remains of Co Clare man killed in 1984 to be exhumed: The remains of a man killed in violent, and unsolved, circumstances in Co Clare 40 years ago were due to be exhumed on Tuesday as part of a renewed Garda investigation into his death.
- Gardaí search for suspect after car with five-month old baby in it hijacked in Dublin: A five month old baby girl who went missing after the car she was in was hijacked in Dublin has been located “safe and well” in the city centre.
- Army Ranger, elite cyclist – Robert Deegan killed in Ukraine was honoured for bravery: Robert Deegan, the 29-year-old Irishman killed while fighting for Ukraine, had been awarded a medal for bravery for his role in a battle against the Russians.
- Mobile broadband: Consumers powerless in the face of rising costs: The policy adopted by a growing number of Irish telecoms providers including Vodafone, eir and Three which sees them linking the price of their mobile and broadband packages to inflation has attracted the attention and the ire of a reader called Neil.
- From Australia to Inishbofin: ‘I ended up here to explore more of the world. It’s really possible’: It was quite a family move, from an enormous island-continent in the southern hemisphere to a very small island, 5.5km by 3km, off the west coast of Ireland. And on the face of it, Bronwyn Ferguson has a long commute, given that she leads her Sydney-based textile print design company Karolina York from her home on Inishbofin, off the Connemara coast.
- One in eight home buyers ‘using gifts or inheritances’: One in eight home buyers in the Republic used a gift or an inheritance to help them get on the property ladder, according to new research by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).
- Outhalf conundrum likely to rumble on and on for Leinster and Leo Cullen: A fortnight ago Leo Cullen was asked for his thoughts on the current outhalf options at Leinster’s disposal.
