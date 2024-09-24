Your top stories on Tuesday: Hundreds killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; suspect sought after car with baby hijacked

Lebanese people flee in their cars from southern Lebanon towards Sidon and Beirut after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning having launched "extensive" airstrikes on Hizbullah targets in Lebanon. Photograph: EPA

Israeli jets pounded Hizbullah targets in Lebanon yesterday, killing at least 492 people and injuring more than 1,645. After almost a year of war against Hamas in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to the northern frontier, where Iran-backed Hizbullah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said fighter jets attacked more than 1,300 Hizbullah targets including missiles, launchers, drones and buildings where it said the Iranian-backed group had concealed rockets.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the situation is almost a “full-fledged war”.

“If this is not a war situation, I don’t know what you would call it,” he said, citing the increasing number of civilian casualties and the intensity of military strikes.

