Irish exports to US surge by 210% in February ahead of tariff deadline

US President Donald Trump preparing to announce reciprocal tariffs against US trading partners in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington earlier this month.

Irish goods exports to the US surged by 210 per cent in February when compared to the same month last year as firms stockpiled produce in the ahead of the introduction of tariffs.

The latest trade figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the value of exports to the US increased by €8.7 billion (210.5 per cent) in February, rising from €4.2 billion to €12.9 billion.

The CSO noted that exports to the US accounted for 52.5 per cent of the State’s total export trade in February compared to 26 per cent in the same month last year.

The bulk of the trade related to pharma products. Chemicals and related products, which include medical and pharmaceutical products, made up 91 per cent of total exports to the US in February, the CSO said.

READ MORE

While US President Donald Trump has put a stay on his proposed 20 per cent reciprocal tariffs on EU imports, a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on most foreign imports to the US kicked in on April 5th.

Pharma companies here have been fast-tracking product into the US to avoid incoming tariffs.

Trump’s tariffs: “The rest of the world is now going to de-risk from the United States” Listen | 46:35

The CSO data show seasonally adjusted trade exports (overall) grew by 2.8 per cent to €25.5 billion in February, a record monthly total.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products made up almost two-thirds of this value at €15.5 billion (63.2 per cent).

Seasonally adjusted goods imports grew by 14.8 per cent to €12.6 billion when compared with January, generating an overall trade surplus of €12.9 billion in February.