Man charged in relation to death of Eddie Friel in Killybegs

Garda sources suggested that Eddie Friel may have died after a violent incident. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man is to appear in court on Tuesday charged in connection with a suspicious death in Co Donegal at the weekend.

Eddie Friel (60s) died after being found injured in his bungalow on the Harbour View Drive estate in Killybegs on Sunday.

Garda sources suggested that Mr Friel may have died after a violent incident.

A postmortem has since been completed, the results of which gardaí said were not being released for operational reasons.

However, a man (50s) arrested on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation has now been charged and will appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court later.

Local residents said they were shocked to learn of Mr Friel’s death.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, a Killybegs resident and cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said such an incident is “not the norm” in the town.

“People are just shocked that somebody has been found dead in these circumstances,” the Independent politician said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this man. They are a very well-known family in the area. Harbour View is normally a quiet estate and this has just shocked people.”