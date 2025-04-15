Killiney development opposed by wives of U2’s Bono and The Edge refused planning permission

Covelo Developments Ltd had applied to build four homes in the grounds of Montebello, a Victorian-era residence in Killiney, Co Dublin

A proposed development which attracted opposition from the wives of U2 members Bono and The Edge has been refused planning permission by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Covelo Developments Ltd had applied to build four homes in the grounds of Montebello, a Victorian-era residence on 3.7 acres with a gate lodge, stables and courtyard in Killiney.

The proposal would have seen the building of four two-storey four bedroom houses in the grounds of Montebello, which was purchased for €4.15 million last year.

Bono’s wife Ali Hewson and The Edge’s wife Morleigh Steinberg sent in identical objections. They suggested the proposed development was out of character with the architectural and historic fabric of the area and the removal of mature trees would have a negative impact on the local environment and biodiversity.

They further argued that the development would lead to congestion on Killiney Hill Road and questioned whether the local drainage network would be able to cope with six bathrooms for each home, 24 bathrooms overall, the equivalent of 12 houses.

They also feared the building of the four homes is “only a part of a wider scheme to take over the site with an inappropriate housing density”.

Among the other high-profile objectors were the designer John Rocha and his wife Odette. They complained about the removal of mature trees from the estate and suggested the application was a “Trojan horse” for further development.

The council has rejected the proposed development, but not for the reasons advanced by any of the objectors.

It stated that what was proposed constituted underdevelopment rather than overdevelopment of the site, which is within walking distance of Killiney DART station.

The council argued that the proposed scheme only amounted to a dwellings per hectare (DPH) rate of 8.7.

Therefore, it said, the plan was not compatible with the county development plan (2022-2028) and the “compact settlement guidelines with regard to the density ranges applied to locations in Dublin classified as urban neighbourhoods”.

“As such, the proposed development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it said.