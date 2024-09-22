Former Irish soldier killed in combat in Ukraine

A former Irish soldier has been killed in combat in Ukraine, and there are as yet no details available of the location or circumstances of his death. File photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty

A former elite Irish soldier has been killed in combat in Ukraine, sources have confirmed to The Irish Times.

It is understood the former Defence Forces member was killed in action on Thursday though it was unclear whether his remains had yet been recovered by his colleagues.

The deceased was in his late 20s and was a very experienced soldier who had been a member of the Defence Forces Army Ranger Wing and also had significant combat experience in Ukraine.

He had already been wounded there, suffering serious injuries, but returned to join his unit earlier this year. While he had recovered from his earlier injuries, he was left with lingering issues as a result of his wounds.

While specific details were not yet available as of the location of his death, he was fatally wounded while covering his team’s retreat from an area during fighting with Russian forces.

