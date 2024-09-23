Baby girl in hijacked car is found ‘safe and well’ in Dublin

Daisy Hall, a 5 month old baby, was in the car at the time it was taken

A five month old baby girl who went missing after the car she was in was hijacked in Dublin has been located “safe and well” in the city centre, gardaí said.

An Garda Síochána said they wished to thank the public and media for their assistance after issuing an alert over her disappearance.

Gardaí supplied no immediate details on the circumstances around her discovery.

Earlier, gardaí said at approximately 1.50pm they received a report of a hijacking of a vehicle, a Silver Nissan Qashqai Hatchback, registration number 10-D-21328, from Mountjoy Square, in Dublin 1.

Daisy Hall, a 5 month old baby, was in the car at the time it was taken. The car was hijacked by a man who is not known to Daisy or her family.

In its initial alert, gadaí said they “have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Daisy”.

Daisy was wearing a pink cardigan with ladybugs, pink headband with a white daisy flower, blue denim leggings and pink ugg boots.

The car has a sticker on the back with “baby on-board”, a sticker with two baby feet on the bottom right hand side of the back window and a yellow and red ribbon on the rear view mirror.

There is a C&C Garage air freshener on rear view. The car also has a dog cage in the boot which may be visible.

The last sighting of this vehicle was in the Mountjoy Square area, gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

Gardaí said the public should “not approach those involved” and should immediately contact the phone numbers above or their local Garda Station providing as much information as possible.

The Garda confidential number should not be used as this number is not manned on a 24 hour basis.