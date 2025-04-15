Suspect arrested after man dies in Youghal stabbing incident

Gardaí cordoned off the scene in Youghal town centre following Monday night's incident. Photograph: Collins

A man has died and another has been taken into Garda custody after a stabbing incident in Youghal, Co Cork on Monday night.

It is understood a row broke out between two men in a pub in the east Cork town at around 9.50pm and that one man was stabbed.

Paramedics arrived on the scene on North Main Street and worked to stabilise the injured man, who was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital

However, the victim (31) had suffered serious wounds to the abdomen area and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The deceased was originally from Mallow but had been living in Youghal in recent years.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and began an investigation into the incident.

A man (29) presented himself at Midleton Garda station at around 3am and was arrested for questioning about the fatal assault.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Gardaí have started harvesting CCTV footage from premises along Youghal’s North Main Street in the hope that it might assist their investigation.

The services of the State Pathologist Office have been requested and a postmortem is expected to be conducted on the deceased at the CUH morgue later on Tuesday.

Gardaí are expected to formally begin a murder inquiry following the receipt of the results of the examination.