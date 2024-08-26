No consent asked of Irish Government by Israel for military flyovers, Taoiseach and Tánaiste say

No consent has been sought from any Government department for overflights of weapons being used in the conflict in Gaza, Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed.

Mr Harris was asked about media reports that three flights carrying munitions for the Israel Defence Forces have flown over Irish sovereign airspace this year.

The online news site The Ditch has reported that almost 65 tonnes of military material has been carried on the three flights. It has based its reporting on documents released by Belgian authorities to an NGO located in Antwerp.

Mr Harris said on Monday that he had sought clarification from the relevant Government departments in relation to the reports. He indicated that no consent had been sought for any overflight carrying military materiel from the Israeli authorities.

“My understanding of the situation is that there are very clear consent protocols that would need to be followed for that to happen.

“And my understanding from the Department of Transport and the Department of Defence is that no such consent was sought,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also confirmed that no consents were sought.

In a statement a spokesman said: “All foreign military aircraft wishing to overfly or land in Irish sovereign territory are required to obtain diplomatic clearance.

“Such clearance is subject to strict conditions, including that the aircraft is unarmed; that it carries no arms, ammunition or explosives; that it does not engage in intelligence gathering; and that the flight in question does not form part of a military exercise or operation.

“This diplomatic clearance procedure is fully compatible with Ireland’s policy of military neutrality.”

The spokesman said the carriage of munitions of war was prohibited on any civil aircraft in Irish sovereign territory/airspace unless an exemption was granted by the Minister for Transport, under air navigation orders.

“We are aware of media reports regarding civil aircraft flights to Israel. In 2023 and to date in 2024, no applications have been received or exemptions granted for the carriage of munitions of war on civil aircraft to Israel,” he said.