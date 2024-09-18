Discovery of woman’s body after ravine fall in remote west Cork a ‘miracle’, inquest hears

The discovery of the body of a 69-year-old woman who died of hypothermia after she fell into a 6ft-deep ravine in an extremely remote part of west Cork was nothing short of a “miracle”, an inquest has heard.

The Coroner’s Court in Bantry, Co Cork, heard that Maureen O’Connor lived “off-grid” in a wooden building in Skehill in Glengarriff.

O’Connor was reported missing from her home on October 25th, 2023, by neighbours who expressed concern for her welfare having not seen her for a period.

She had lived in the building on a hill for 25 years and was predeceased by her long-time partner Eamonn.

Mandana Ruane, a volunteer with Castletownbere Coastguard, participated in the search for O’Connor. It continued for several days until her body was found on the morning of November 1st, 2023.

Ms Ruane said they were searching an isolated area about 170m from O’Connor’s house with long grass and gorse. She stated that the area was “boggy and rocky” and “very slippery”.

When she was positioned at a steep gully covered in gorse Ms Ruane spotted items of interest including a Wellington boot, jacket and jersey. Coroner Frank O’Connell asked her if it was particularly difficult terrain and Ms Ruane agreed that it was.

“I slid there. I think she [O’Connor] fell. The clothes were folded to one side [next to her body]. The welly was not attached to a foot. I could see the body.”

The coroner said it was a “miracle” that O’Connor was found.

The inquest heard that the body was not visible to people walking in the area.

Local man Alan Callander is understood to have been the last person to see O’Connor. He said that she had dementia.

Garda Colm Spring said that she lived in a self-built wooden structure which had no electricity or running water.

Garda John O’Shea told the coroner it was his understanding from an account given by Mr Callander that O’Connor had possibly gone to pick up cat food she stored under a car when the accident happened. He said she also loved the scenery in the area.

“She [O’Connor] loved that area. It was a viewing spot for her.”

There was no suggestion of third-party involvement or foul play in the case. Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster said while there was no apparent cause of death the pensioner had worn wet clothing outdoors for a significant time and in all likelihood died of hypothermia.

She said that O’Connor had engaged in “paradoxical undressing” which is consistent with hypothermia.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded.