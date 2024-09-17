Man hospitalised after crash between bus and tractor in West Clare

The incident occurred on the N67 near Caherrush, with the road shut for a period after 9am. Photograph: Google Streetview

One man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision involving a bus and a tractor in West Clare on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 9.00am on the N67 at Caherrush between Spanish Point and Quilty. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

Following the collision, both vehicles left the road coming to a stop in opposite fields. It’s understood that both vehicles were travelling in the same direction and that one of the tractor’s back wheels was ripped off in the impact.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí

The driver of tractor was assessed and treated at the scene before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. The driver of the bus escaped injury.

The main N67 route was closed for around 90 minutes while emergency services dealt with the incident. As both vehicles had left the road and did not require to be recovered immediately, the route was reopened to traffic shortly after 11.00am.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.