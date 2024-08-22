Yellow wind warning issued for 11 counties

Met Éireann graphic showing the yellow warnings set to come into force in 11 counties overnight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for all of Munster, as well as the counties of Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow, by Met Éireann with “unseasonably strong winds” forecast.

The warning comes into force at midnight and will remain in force until 6am on Friday. Met Éireann said the strong winds would coincide again with high tides.

Council crews were out in Galway city overnight at Spanish Arch where a high tide caused some overtopping.

⚠️Status Yellow - Wind warning for Munster, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow⚠️



Unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds veering west to northwest will coincide with very high tides.🌬️🌊



Valid: 00:00 to 06:00 Friday 23/08/2024https://t.co/t2JoveRUyC pic.twitter.com/Gg7TiyQ6Nw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 22, 2024

The road between Seapoint and Galway Business School was closed at both ends and Salthill car parks remained closed on Thursday morning.

Social media footage showed wild seas and overtopping in Salthill on Wednesday evening.

The high tides was caused by a combination of the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto and very high tides which caused difficult conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

Kinvara was flooded, with seawater rising up above the pier and bringing several boats with it.

A status yellow marine gale warning has also been issued from Carlingford Lough in Co Louth around the coast to Loop Head in Co Clare. These warnings are from 9pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.