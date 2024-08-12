Man (42) arrested over petrol bomb attack on mosque in Newtownards

Ten police officers were injured during 'several hours of disorder' in the Nailors Row area of Derry, the PSNI has said

A man has been arrested following an attack on a mosque in Co Down at the weekend, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the mosque in Newtownards in the early hours of Saturday and graffiti was sprayed on the front door and walls of the building.

The man (42) was arrested on suspicion of several offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb and attempted intimidation following a search of two properties in the town on Sunday.

The PSNI said the petrol bomb did not ignite and appealed to the public to come forward with any further information about the incident. “Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police,” it said.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister condemned the attack and violence in Derry, in which 10 police officers were injured. Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown by youths at police lines in Nailors Row in the city, with some residents having to leave their homes as a result of the violence.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly said the incidents were “wrong, unacceptable and rejected” by the vast majority of the community.

In a joint statement, they said: “They are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.”

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher criticised the “despicable scenes” which have erupted across Northern Ireland in recent days. – PA