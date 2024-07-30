Multiple casualties reported in helicopter crash in Co Westmeath

Gardaí and the emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath

The emergency services are at the scene of a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath, where the aircraft is understood to have hit a building.

All of the resources of a fatal incident have been committed to the operation as there are fears a number of people in the helicopter have been killed.

Sources familiar with the crash stressed the emergency operation now in place was still in its initial stages on Tuesday evening but they understood a number of people had died. It appears the helicopter was a small aircraft and that the maximum number of people on board was relatively small, perhaps up to three people.

It is understood that the crash occurred at a piggery in the Jorristown townland, close to Raharney GAA club, between the villages of Raharney and Killucan.

Though the helicopter struck buildings, sources believed they were not residential buildings and appeared to be outhouses. However, it was not clear if anyone was present in those buildings at the time of the crash.

The incident took place at about 3pm.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a helicopter at a location near Killucan, Co Westmeath which occurred at approximately 3.30pm,” the Garda said in a brief statement.

“As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further information is available at this time.”

Acting Chief Fire Officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt told Midlands 103FM that a large scale emergency response operation was underway, and it was believed there were several casualties. He added all of the units in Mullingar Fire Brigade had been mobilised to the scene.

“We understand it’s an incident involving an aircraft, a helicopter, crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland,” he said. “What we understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but we can’t at this stage confirm the number.”

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), the authority for investigating air accidents and serious incidents in Ireland, has confirmed it was involved in the investigation into the crash.

“!The AAIU has been notified of an accident involving a single-engine helicopter near Killucan, Co Westmeath, this afternoon,” it said. “The AAIU is deploying a team of inspectors at this time. Further updates will be provided when available.”

