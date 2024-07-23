Public advised to cook beans after ‘low, but persistent’ cases of foodborne illness

For dried beans, the FSAI advises soaking them for at least 12 hours, discarding the soaking water, and boiling in fresh water for a minimum of 30 minutes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a precautionary warning about the potential health risks associated with consuming raw or uncooked beans.

The warning follows EU-level concerns about “low, but persistent” cases of foodborne illness linked to raw or undercooked beans.

“Beans, a staple in many diets due to their nutritional benefits, contain lectins – naturally occurring proteins found in high amounts in legumes such as green beans, lentils, peas, kidney beans, French beans, and sugar snap peas. While these legumes are nutritious, improper preparation can pose health risks,” the FSAI said in a statement.

For dried beans, the FSAI advises soaking them for at least 12 hours, discarding the soaking water, and boiling in fresh water for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Fresh beans should be rinsed thoroughly and cooked or boiled for 10 minutes. Canned or jarred beans, being fully cooked, only require following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Dr Pamela Byrne, the FSAI’s chief executive, said: “In recent years, lectins have emerged as a potential cause of foodborne illness across various EU countries, possibly due to increased consumption of raw vegetables in plant-based diets. While legumes are highly nutritious, they should never be consumed raw or undercooked due to the presence of lectins.”

Dr Byrne also noted that the severity of illness from lectins depends on the type and amount consumed, as well as individual sensitivity. Consumers are urged to adjust their food preparation practices accordingly to ensure safety.

Lectins are used by plants as a natural defence. They can “interfere with the absorption of minerals, especially calcium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc”, according to a Harvard University guide to nutrition. They can also cause digestive issues.

However, pulses containing lectins also have nutritional benefits if prepared properly.