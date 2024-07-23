Friday and Saturday will be dry and sunny for the most part with a few scattered showers.

There is no sign of a settled spell occurring though we are almost two-thirds of the way through the summer.

The forecast is better than it has been with a glimpse of sunshine here and there, but there is no sign of high pressure which might give us a week or two of fine weather before autumn closes in.

The coming days will see temperatures of between 17 and 22 degrees with occasional showers, but nothing in the way of heavy rainfall.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and sunny for the most part with a few scattered showers. Sunday will be the best day of the coming spell, but there could be showers on Sunday evening.

“It’s been a bit cooler than average, but rainfall has been below average,” said Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy.

“Beyond that it gets a little bit warmer as we go into next week, but we don’t have enough signs to say there will be a settled period. It looks unsettled for next week.

“We are still basically under the influence of a westerly jet stream which is bringing weather systems in over Ireland. We are on the northerly side of that jet stream which is giving us relatively cool weather and nothing is going to change that significantly.”

On the bright side, metaphorically if not literally, Ireland will be spared the extreme heatwave which is affecting parts of continental Europe. A heatwave in Spain, Portugal and Morocco will see temperatures of between 40 and 42 degrees this week.