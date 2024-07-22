Fewer than 25% of people who drown have been swimming when they got into difficulty

Strandhill in Co Sligo: concerns have been raised about the number of swimmers at the beach in recent weeks. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Fewer than 25 per cent of people who drown in Irish waters had actually been swimming when they got into difficulty, according to new research from Water Safety Ireland (WSI).

Speaking in advance of World Drowning Prevention Day which takes place this Thursday, July 25th, Roger Sweeney, deputy CEO of WSI, said that contrary to common belief, the majority of water fatalities in Ireland happened in circumstances where people had not been bathing at the time.

WSI has found that more than half of accidental drownings (57 per cent) were preceded by land-based activities such as walking or angling from shore. Mr Sweeney explained that people also ended up in the water following activities such as hiking, foraging, cycling and boating, and also when in cars. Death by suicide accounts for some of the 118 drownings in Ireland each year.

“One of our key messages is that people should stay away from the edge,” added the water safety expert. Self-rescue skills and knowing what to do if you spotted someone in the water could also save lives, he said.

READ MORE

But given the rise in sea swimming since the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Sweeney stressed that it was important to be aware of the dangers of swimming both in open water and pools.

A shortage of lifeguards “could be an issue” on some beaches this year, despite the fact that last year more than2,000 lifeguards were trained or “revalidated” after their two-year qualification expired.

There is a risk that putting lifeguards on duty would lull beach-goers into a false sense of security

Since the Covid pandemic, a lot of sectors such as hospitality had experienced staffing difficulties, “and lifeguarding is no different”, said the WSI deputy CEO.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the numbers of people who continue to swim at Strandhill beach in Co Sligo, where dangerous rip currents mean that bathing is banned.

Local businessman and surfer Neil Byrne said that on recent fine days, a number of people ignored the warning signs and got into the water.

There has been controversy about Sligo County Council’s policy, which is supported by WSI, on the basis of a risk assessment, of not providing lifeguards at Strandhill.

“There is a risk that putting lifeguards on duty would lull beach-goers into a false sense of security, and there would be an inherent danger for the lifeguards themselves,” said a Council spokeswoman.

One of our key messages is that people should stay away from the edge

Sligo municipal councillors recently unanimously called on Sligo County Council to examine the feasibility of providing a tidal pool in Strandhill.

Proposer and Strandhill resident Fergal Nealon (FG) said that while locals knew the dangers, “no matter how many signs you have, when the temperature rises visitors get into the water”.

He said a tidal pool would provide an alternative and could be done in conjunction with a coastal protection initiative to tackle erosion.