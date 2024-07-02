Mother and young daughter killed in crash in Co Mayo

The scene of the fatal traffic incident on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford, Co Mayo. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Two members of the same family died on Tuesday evening when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.

The deceased are believed to be a mother and her young daughter.

The incident occurred shortly before 6pm on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford.

It is understood the bodies remain at the scene on Tuesday evening as a major emergency operation, involving paramedics, gardaí and fire brigade personnel continues.

The N26 is closed pending the completion of a Garda forensic collision investigation of the crash scene which has been described by one local as “horrific”.

The route is expected to be closed with diversions in place until further notice.

The victims are understood to be from the local, central Co Mayo area.

No information is immediately available on injuries sustained by the lorry driver.