Your top stories on Tuesday: Future employment of people guilty of serious crimes of ‘limited concern’ when sentencing; up to 53,000 homes ‘needed annually’

Swallow fledglings being fed by a parent in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw: The Irish Times

The future employment prospects of a convicted person are of “limited concern” to a sentencing court when dealing with serious cases, a Central Criminal Court judge said on Monday when jailing a man found guilty of raping a young woman with a bottle.

Michael McGrath: ‘We’ve ended up with seven children, but we had loss along the way’: Fatherhood took Michael McGrath, former minister for finance and father of seven, by surprise first time around. “He was a very welcome surprise,” Michael explains of his eldest son.

Revolut’s profits soar as fintech eyes share sale deal valuing firm above $40bn: Revolut posted a better-than-expected $428 million (€398 million) profit last year as the London-based fintech eyes a share sale that would value it at above $40 billion.

Michael Murphy: Galway’s direct action leaves four semi-finalists trying to resolve vulnerabilities: It was a milestone weekend in the football championship. Dublin’s fall was the major outcome and it will have a major impact on what’s left of the All-Ireland.

‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent’, supreme court judge says: The underlying sense that November’s US presidential election presents a stark choice between a democratic and autocratic future was reflected in a stunning supreme court decision on Monday that found presidents were immune from prosecution for “official” acts.

