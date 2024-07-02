IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Future employment of people guilty of serious crimes of ‘limited concern’ when sentencing; up to 53,000 homes ‘needed annually’

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; DPP appeals Cathal Crotty’s suspended sentence and July begins ‘cooler than normal’

Swallow fledglings being fed by a parent in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw: The Irish Times

Tue Jul 2 2024 - 07:52

Future employment of people guilty of serious crimes of ‘limited concern’ when sentencing, judge says

The future employment prospects of a convicted person are of “limited concern” to a sentencing court when dealing with serious cases, a Central Criminal Court judge said on Monday when jailing a man found guilty of raping a young woman with a bottle.

News in Ireland

Parenting

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES