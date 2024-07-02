Your top stories on Tuesday: Future employment of people guilty of serious crimes of ‘limited concern’ when sentencing; up to 53,000 homes ‘needed annually’

Future employment of people guilty of serious crimes of ‘limited concern’ when sentencing, judge says
The future employment prospects of a convicted person are of “limited concern” to a sentencing court when dealing with serious cases, a Central Criminal Court judge said on Monday when jailing a man found guilty of raping a young woman with a bottle.
- DPP appeals Cathal Crotty’s suspended sentence: The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the three-year suspended sentence imposed on soldier Cathal Crotty last month for beating a woman unconscious in Limerick city.
- Aer Lingus leases aircraft and crews to reduce disruption: Aer Lingus is leasing aircraft and crews to aid it in combating industrial action by pilots, it has emerged, as Labour Court talks to resolve the long-running pay row between the pair continued on Monday.
- Between 35,000 and 53,000 homes ‘needed annually’ - Esri: At least 35,000 new homes and as many as 53,000 may be required each year to meet housing demand, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said in a new report.
- Pricing of ‘affordable homes’ at €475,000 defended by council: The prices of some of Dublin city’s first “affordable” homes at Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, which were last week advertised at up to €475,000, have been defended by Dublin City Council’s head of housing.
- July begins ‘cooler than normal’ as ‘airy’ chill sets in for the week: Cool and windy conditions are forecast for this week as July begins with less than summery weather.
- Weather forecast: Becoming mainly cloudy this morning with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be over the southern half of the country this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest. Tonight will be cloudy with more persistent rain developing in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
