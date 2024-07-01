DPP lodges appeal against suspended sentence for Cathal Crotty

Irish Defence Forces soldier Cathal Crotty (22), who received a three year suspended sentence for assaulting Natasha O’Brien, (24) in Limerick

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the three-year suspended sentence imposed on soldier Cathal Crotty last month for beating a woman unconscious in Limerick city.

Crotty (22) received a suspended sentence for violently attacking Natasha O’Brien on the street after she asked him to stop shouting homophobic abuse at passersby.

In the hours after the attack Crotty, an Army private from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, boasted to friends on Snapchat: “Two to put her down, two to put her out,” in reference to striking Ms O’Brien four times.

Noting the impact a custodial term could have on the soldier’s career, Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a three-year suspended sentence and ordered Crotty to pay €3,000 compensation to Ms O’Brien, at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on June 20th.

READ MORE

The case has prompted significant public and political controversy, with thousands taking part in protests over the weekend in support of Ms O’Brien and against the leniency of the sentence.

The DPP lodged its appeal on Friday on the grounds of undue leniency.