July begins ‘cooler than normal’ as ‘airy’ chill sets in for the week

Cool and windy conditions are forecast for this week as July begins with less than summery weather.

Light showers along with moderate to strong winds will prevail throughout the week for most parts of Ireland, interrupted with short dry spells towards the weekend, Met Éireann said.

The weather is dominated by unsettled jet streams running from west to east, driving rainy conditions and making it cooler. Temperatures are to drop below normal in the first week of July with damp and cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will range between 10 to 12 degrees on Tuesday and 14 to 20 degrees on Wednesday, with moderate to strong westerly winds. However, it will be milder in the eastern and southern regions.

Coastal and hilly regions will likely be misty during midweek.

“The weather outlook is breezy for this time of the year. It is too early to analyse for the later weeks in this month as it is not certain how the conditions will set up. It’ll depend on the orientation of jet streams. There won’t be any stormy conditions, but it’ll be windy,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Brandon Creagh.

These unsettled jet streams will dominate in the northwest regions of Ireland this week, with particularly breezy conditions expected on Thursday. The temperature then is likely to range between 13 to 17 degrees with gusty winds along the western and northern coasts.

“It is airy and cooler than normal. This pattern is set to continue throughout the week. There’ll be a short dry spell on Saturday but again will be cloudy on Sunday,” said Mr Creagh.