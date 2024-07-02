Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in crash in Co Mayo

The scene of the fatal traffic incident on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford, Co Mayo. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Two members of the same family died on Tuesday evening when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.

The deceased were understood to be a mother and her young daughter.

Gardaí said the crash occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford.

The bodies remained at the scene on Tuesday evening as a major emergency operation, involving paramedics, gardaí and fire brigade personnel continues.

The N26 was closed pending the completion of a Garda forensic collision investigation of the crash scene which has been described by one local as “horrific”.

The route is expected to be closed with diversions in place until further notice.

The victims are understood to be from the local, central Co Mayo area.

In a statement, gardaí said they were at the scene on Tuesday evening.

“The driver of the car, a female aged in her 40s, and a passenger of the car, a female child, were fatally injured in the collision. The bodies of the deceased remain at the scene,” the statement read.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening, gardaí added.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N26 between Swinford and Foxford between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday have been asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.