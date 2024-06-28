Woman (80s) dies after being struck by van in Carlow town

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Carlow garda station. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman in her 80s has died after being struck by a van in a car park in Carlow town.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday at Presentation Place, opposite Carlow Cathedral, to come forward.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement. “She has since been pronounced deceased and a postmortem will be arranged. The van driver was uninjured.”

The statement added that a technical examination had been conducted at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on (059) 9136620.

The woman was the 93rd person to die following a fatal road incident so far this year, 11 more than in the same period last year.