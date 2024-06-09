Man (20s) dies after being hit by car in Co Donegal

The scene of the collision near Moville was being preserved on Sunday ahead of a forensic collision investigation. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Ballynally near Moville. The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment, a Garda spokesman said.

“The scene is preserved to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the area, and local traffic diversions are in place,” he added.

“The local coroner has been notified and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at around 1.30am, or who has relevant camera footage from the area is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A total of 83 people have died on the State’s roads so far this year, some 10 per cent more than in the same period last year.