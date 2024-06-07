IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Voting begins in local and European elections; Netflix accused of defamation by woman alleged to be ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Molly Martens is free to move on now, leaving behind a trail of nightmarish violence

Taoiseach Simon Harris votes at the polling station at Delgany National School in Co Wicklow, as polls open for Ireland's local and European elections. Photograph: PA Wire

Fri Jun 7 2024 - 08:21

Voting begins in local and European elections

Polling stations around the country opened at 7am for the 2024 local and European elections, with voting also taking place for the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

More than 6,500 polling stations will remain open until 10pm, and the sorting and counting of votes will begin on Saturday at 9am.

Voters will elect 949 councillors out of more than 2,100 candidates across 31 local authorities.

News in Ireland

TV Review

Opinion

Business

Sports

Podcast Highlights

World

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES