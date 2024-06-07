Your top stories on Friday: Voting begins in local and European elections; Netflix accused of defamation by woman alleged to be ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer

Taoiseach Simon Harris votes at the polling station at Delgany National School in Co Wicklow, as polls open for Ireland's local and European elections. Photograph: PA Wire

Polling stations around the country opened at 7am for the 2024 local and European elections, with voting also taking place for the first directly elected mayor of Limerick.

More than 6,500 polling stations will remain open until 10pm, and the sorting and counting of votes will begin on Saturday at 9am.

Voters will elect 949 councillors out of more than 2,100 candidates across 31 local authorities.

