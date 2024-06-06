Man (20s) charged in connection with alleged stalking of female politician in west of Ireland

The arrest and subsequent charge form part of a criminal investigation into alleged offences committed under new legislation that created a stand-alone offence of stalking under Irish law.

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection the alleged stalking of a female politician in the west of Ireland.

The man was arrested on Thursday by gardaí who were investigating a complaint made by the public representative.

He is currently detained at a Garda station and is due to appear before Galway District Court on Friday morning.

The arrest and subsequent charge form part of a criminal investigation into alleged offences committed under new legislation that created a stand-alone offence of stalking under Irish law.

READ MORE

A garda spokeswoman said the arrest was in connection to an alleged offence contrary to Section 10(1) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 as amended by Section 23 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, Stalking.