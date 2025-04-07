Boy dies following road crash involving a tractor in Co Kerry

A boy has died following a road crash involving a tractor in Co Kerry.
Gardaí said the incident occurred at Beaufort Bridge, between Killarney and Killorglin, on Monday evening at around 7.30pm.
A Garda spokesperson said the pedestrian, a male juvenile, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem examination will take place in due course, the spokesperson said.
The male driver of the tractor, aged in his 20s, was uninjured.
READ MORE
Referee tolerated too much chat and needless sledging from Munster
The White Lotus finale review: The upbeat conclusion of this dark episode feels trite and unearned
Boy found guilty of raping girl at Limerick Racecourse when he was 13
‘The EU has been very bad to us’: Trump not considering pausing tariffs and threatens additional 50% on China
The road has been closed for technical examination. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.