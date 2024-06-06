Man who alerted emergency services to fatal Limerick dog attack ‘did all he possibly could’ to help

Lisa Morey, mother of Nicole Morey (centre) at vigil held in her memory in Crossagalla, Limerick, on Thursday evening. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A man who alerted emergency services to the dog attack in which Nicole Morey died last Tuesday night, “did all he possibly could” to help her, sources close to the investigation said on Thursday.

The man had access to a security camera video feed of the scene of the attack, but was not at the scene, and was not physically able to assist Ms Morey who was attacked by her four dogs and killed.

Ms Morey, a native of Limerick City, had returned to a house she was renting in Fedamore, Co Limerick, around 11.30pm last Tuesday night after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

When she turned the keys in the house she was attacked by her four dogs.

A senior Garda source confirmed this Thursday evening that “all four” dogs were on a restricted breeding list.

The Garda source also confirmed that “all four” dogs had been “destroyed” by the authorities.

The senior source confirmed that Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster conducted a postmortem on the body of Ms Morey on Thursday.

The source said the autopsy results were not being released for “operational reasons”, although gardaí did not suspect any foul play in respect of Ms Morey’s death.

A Garda source reiterated that the man who was alerted to the attack via a CCTV video feed had firstly contacted the emergency services.

After alerting 999, which in train alerted gardaí and paramedics, the man then shared the CCTV footage with the victim’s family – in order to alert them to the incident.

“The individual that had access to the [footage], and that saw the incident occur, was not in the vicinity of the house, and was largely helpless, so they contacted the emergency services first,” the source said.

The man shared the footage with the woman’s family only after contacting the emergency services.

Garda appealed to the public “not to share these videos, out of respect for the deceased”.

Jolene Morey, Nicole's sister at the vigil. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A vigil was held on Thursday night in memory of Ms Morey at her mother Lisa Morey’s house at Bawnmore View, Crossagalla, Limerick, and was attended by over 200 people.

Ms Morey’s sister Jolene Morey led a countdown at the vigil before hundreds of coloured balloons were released into the sky as a selection of Ms Morey’s favourite songs were played on a loud speaker.

Members of Ms Morey’s family wept and comforted one another as neighbours and friends embraced them and each other under a canopy of multi coloured balloons.

A senior Garda source confirmed that emergency services were the first people to arrive at the scene of the fatal dog attack, followed by a member of the woman’s family.

Gardaí attached to the Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU) made the scene “safe” after they encountered four “aggressive dogs” there.

Gardaí shot one dog at the scene and restrained the other three which were taken into the custody of a dog warden, but were all later destroyed.

Despite valiant efforts by the emergency services to save Ms Morey, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into Ms Morey’s death is continuing, led by Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340.

Ms Morey’s death has sparked fresh debate about whether dogs such as the XL Bully, which was suspected of being involved in her awful death, should be banned in Ireland.