Summer put on hold with near-freezing night temperatures ahead this week

There is a chance of grass frost tonight in rural parts of the midlands. Photograph: Alan Betson

The early days of the meteorological summer will feel more like autumn, with a distinct chill in the air on Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall to just above freezing in parts of the country overnight with the glorious weather of the bank holiday weekend now a memory.

There is even a chance of grass frost at night in parts of rural areas of the midlands.

Wednesday will also feel very cool for the time of year, with highest temperatures of between 11 and 15 degrees during the day, and values of between 2 and 5 degrees at night.

Thursday will be more of the same, but it will be dry in most parts, and Friday will see slightly rising temperatures.

There is a possibility of high pressure next week in Ireland bringing with it warm and dry weather, says Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin.

He cautioned, though, that the weather models are mixed and it is too early to say definitively if the high pressure will materialise.

In the meantime, a cool northwesterly air flow is across the country, dragging cool air after it.

“Until next Sunday temperatures will be two to three days below the June average. As compared to last week, it will feel like a big change. Because nights will be cool, average temperatures for the month will be low,” he said.

“We are going to be in this air flow until Sunday and after that some models are showing some settled weather, but there is a good bit of uncertainty ahead.”