Your top stories on Friday: Court orders man to pay €410,000 to bereaved stepchildren he cut off; four killed in Mallorca building collapse

School children from Dublin participating in The Walk, through Dublin City Centre with creative project Little Amal, a 12ft puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. Little Amal has become a global symbol of human rights. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man who left his bereaved stepchildren alone in the family home before he “cut them off from all income” has been ordered to pay them €410,000 in damages and legal fees.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts said the now-adult Tara, Karl and Desmond Seepersad had for some years been without income due under a 2009/2010 settlement agreement they entered into with their estranged stepfather, Jim Cahill, when they were aged between 17-18 and their early 20s.

International Court of Justice to rule on request to halt Israel’s Rafah offensive: Judges at the top United Nations court will rule on Friday on South Africa’s request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli are leaving their RTÉ 2FM radio shows, as are 2 Johnnies. Photograph: RTÉ/Dylan Madden

First Doireann Garrihy, now the 2 Johnnies and Jennifer Zamparelli: why are so many stars leaving 2FM?: Will the last person to leave 2FM please turn out the lights? Much as one is loath to reference Tory-supporting tabloid headlines, paraphrasing the Sun’s infamous remark about the 1992 British general election seems a sadly fitting (and suddenly topical) way to describe the exodus of presenters roiling RTÉ's second radio station, writes Mick Heaney.

Mortgage approvals rise 14% in April with first-time buyer loans growing fastest: Mortgage approvals grew strongly last month with the volume of loans rising 14 per cent year-on-year, the latest banking industry figures show.

Champions Cup: Leinster lock Joe McCarthy looks forward to playing key role against Toulouse: If there was one moment that encapsulated how Leinster finally subdued La Rochelle and Will Skelton – the man who, including his time with Saracens, had been ogre-like against them in two lost finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final – it came in the 79th minute of the redemptory 40-13 quarter-final win at the Aviva Stadium six weeks ago, writes Gerry Thornley.

Mayo matchmaking scheme links prospective homeowners with vacant properties: Trawling property websites for “the one” can be heartbreaking, but you could try talking to a property matchmaker.

Why did Rishi Sunak call an election? Listen | 25:45

