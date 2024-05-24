Your top stories on Friday: Court orders man to pay €410,000 to bereaved stepchildren he cut off; four killed in Mallorca building collapse

Court orders man to pay €410,000 to bereaved stepchildren he left alone in family home
A man who left his bereaved stepchildren alone in the family home before he “cut them off from all income” has been ordered to pay them €410,000 in damages and legal fees.
Ms Justice Eileen Roberts said the now-adult Tara, Karl and Desmond Seepersad had for some years been without income due under a 2009/2010 settlement agreement they entered into with their estranged stepfather, Jim Cahill, when they were aged between 17-18 and their early 20s.
News
- Israel to ‘review’ operation of Irish NGOs in Palestine: Israel plans to “review” Ireland’s diplomatic, economic and humanitarian activities within Israeli borders, the country’s ambassador in Dublin has said as political tensions rise over the Government’s recognition of the state of Palestine.
- At least four killed in Mallorca building collapse: At least four people have been killed and 21 injured after a building collapsed on a beachfront in Mallorca, Spain, emergency services said on Thursday.
- Civil Service union condemns ‘concerning narrative’ that leaving work on time is ‘quietly quitting’: A growing expectation that civil servants engage with work outside of their normal hours is creating “an unsustainable working environment”, according to the organisation representing senior staff in the sector.
- Ticketmaster parent accused of competition ‘suffocating’ monopoly: The US Department of Justice has accused Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment of operating a monopoly that “suffocates its competition” in the live entertainment industry, in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that seeks the company’s break-up.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- International Court of Justice to rule on request to halt Israel’s Rafah offensive: Judges at the top United Nations court will rule on Friday on South Africa’s request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.
Radio
- First Doireann Garrihy, now the 2 Johnnies and Jennifer Zamparelli: why are so many stars leaving 2FM?: Will the last person to leave 2FM please turn out the lights? Much as one is loath to reference Tory-supporting tabloid headlines, paraphrasing the Sun’s infamous remark about the 1992 British general election seems a sadly fitting (and suddenly topical) way to describe the exodus of presenters roiling RTÉ's second radio station, writes Mick Heaney.
Opinion
- Justine McCarthy: Did Israel expect a country which has endured occupation to stand idly by?
- Gerard Howlin: Ask Ukraine about the value of Irish ‘solidarity’: it is €38.80 per week
Business
- Mortgage approvals rise 14% in April with first-time buyer loans growing fastest: Mortgage approvals grew strongly last month with the volume of loans rising 14 per cent year-on-year, the latest banking industry figures show.
Sports
- Champions Cup: Leinster lock Joe McCarthy looks forward to playing key role against Toulouse: If there was one moment that encapsulated how Leinster finally subdued La Rochelle and Will Skelton – the man who, including his time with Saracens, had been ogre-like against them in two lost finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final – it came in the 79th minute of the redemptory 40-13 quarter-final win at the Aviva Stadium six weeks ago, writes Gerry Thornley.
House hunting
- Mayo matchmaking scheme links prospective homeowners with vacant properties: Trawling property websites for “the one” can be heartbreaking, but you could try talking to a property matchmaker.
Podcast Highlights
Why did Rishi Sunak call an election?
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters