Your top stories on Friday: Court orders man to pay €410,000 to bereaved stepchildren he cut off; four killed in Mallorca building collapse

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Israel to ‘review’ operation of Irish NGOs in Palestine as diplomatic row intensifies

School children from Dublin participating in The Walk, through Dublin City Centre with creative project Little Amal, a 12ft puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. Little Amal has become a global symbol of human rights. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fri May 24 2024 - 08:25
Court orders man to pay €410,000 to bereaved stepchildren he left alone in family home

A man who left his bereaved stepchildren alone in the family home before he “cut them off from all income” has been ordered to pay them €410,000 in damages and legal fees.

Ms Justice Eileen Roberts said the now-adult Tara, Karl and Desmond Seepersad had for some years been without income due under a 2009/2010 settlement agreement they entered into with their estranged stepfather, Jim Cahill, when they were aged between 17-18 and their early 20s.

Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli are leaving their RTÉ 2FM radio shows, as are 2 Johnnies. Photograph: RTÉ/Dylan Madden

