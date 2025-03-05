Famous Dublin city centre pub hits the market at €4.25m

After nearly half a century of being owned and operated by the Keogh family, Peter’s Pub, one of Dublin city’s best-known venues, has come to the market. The landmark premises is being offered for sale as a going concern by agent Lisney at a guide price of €4.25 million following the decision of its proprietor Enda Keogh to retire following a lifetime of working in the pub trade.

The pub, on the corner of Johnson Place at the end of South William Street, briefly comprises a traditional-style licensed premises and is presented in excellent condition throughout. The premises occupies a prime trading pitch in Dublin’s south city centre and sits within a short walk of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street. The area has long been acknowledged as the city’s foremost retail, tourism and hospitality destination.

Tony Morrissey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, says: “Peter’s Pub represents an extremely rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional trophy licensed premises that enjoys a premium business having been nurtured by the Keogh family, who have been its custodians for close on half a century.”

Further details on the sale and viewing arrangements are available through Tony Morrissey and Rory Browne of Lisney.